Chairman NAB orders complaint verification into alleged misuse of authority by CAA and PIA officials

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Taking notice of the misuse of authority by CAA and PIA, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday ordered complaint verification against officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The chairman NAB took notice of media reports as PIA passengers were suppose to return from Skardu by PIA flight which reached from Islamabad and was scheduled to come back on time but the Director General CAA allegedly took a group of friends for a special tour to Nanga Parbat on the PIA plane by misusing his authority and due to which PIA passengers have to wait for two hours, said a press release.

The chairman NAB ordered NAB Gilgit/Rawalpindi to probe the matter in detail and submit report in this regard.

Javed Iqbal also sought report from PIA for taking action against former CEO of PIA who not only took away PIA plane to abroad without any legal authority and then selling it on throw away price in Germany. The Chairman NAB said PIA was our national asset and safety of this asset was our national duty.

He directed to identify the real culprits allegedly involved in both the incidents so that they would be brought to justice and to recover lost national exchequer from them.