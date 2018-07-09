Chairman NAB directs to lodge complaint against Capt (R) Safdar, aides

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):On the directions of Chairman NAB, NAB Rawalpindi has lodged a complaint to Rawalpindi Police for registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar, Shakeel Awan, Malik Ibrar, Ch Tanveer, Hanif Abbasi and others for provision of shelter to a convicted person.

It also includes, unlawful gathering of people in spite of imposition of Section 144 in Rawalpindi and delivery of hate speeches after issuance of arrest warrants of Capt (r) Safdar in Avenfield Case as he was hiding after Accountability Court’s Judgment.

The NAB’s Investigation teams conducted raids at all his residences at Abbotabad, Mansehra and Haripur to arrest him but due to continued raided at his residences by NAB, he shifted from

Abbotabad to Rawalpindi/Islamabad and he was provided shelter by his party leaders in Rawalpindi.

NAB identified his location and when reached to arrest him, he disappeared and started gathering his party leaders and workers just to create law and order situation in Rawalpindi in the context of a rally which was also illegal.

The NAB Rawalpindi team was ready to arrest him and sought help of Rawalpindi Police in order to arrest Capt (r) Safdar as he did not surrendered before NAB and started delivering hate speeches unlawfully and gathered his party leaders and workers in order to avoid his arrest.

Keeping in view, Honourable Chairman NAB took serious notice of provision of shelter to an accused person and creation of law and order situation in Rawalpindi and not arresting an accused person, Chairman NAB ordered DG NAB Rawalpindi to probe the matter in detail and identify the culprits who provided shelter to a convicted person unlawfully and created hurdles in the arrest of Capt (r) Safdar.

The Chairman NAB further directed DG NAB Rawalpindi that why Rawalpindi Police did not arrested and stopped people to join a convicted person and delivering hate speeches, gathering of his party leaders and workers inspite of imposition of Section 144 in Rawalpindi.

The Chairman NAB further directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to lodge a complaint for registration of FIR against all those who were responsible for provision of shelter, allowing him to led illegal rally and hate speeches unlawful. On the direction of Chairman NAB, DG NAB written complaint to Rawalpindi Police for registration of FIR against all those who have illegally provided shelter and allowing him to led rally of leaders and people for escaping a convicted person in violation of law and created hurdles in the arrest of Capt (r) Safdar.

Today on the complaint of NAB Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Police registered an FIR against all those who helped a convicted person against the law. After issuance of FIR, no arrest has been made by Rawalpindi Police at yet. NAB Rawalpindi is monitoring all the position after registration of FIR by Rawalpindi Police and will bring all the situation in the notice of the Honourable Accountability Chairman NAB as per law and if needed will be brought in the notice of the Honourable Accountability Court Islamabad after approval of the worthy Chairman NAB.