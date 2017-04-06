ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Chairman of the House of
Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir
Andreichenko is set to pay an official visit to Pakistan on April
10-12.
Vladimir Andreichenko during his visit will meet with
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,
a press release received here from Belarus Embassy Thursday said.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives will also hold
talks with Speaker of the National Assembly Pakistan parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman of the Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.
The parties are set to sign a number of documents, including
an agreement on cooperation between the House of Representatives and
the National Assembly, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation
between the Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University and the
University of Agriculture Faisalabad.
The programme of the visit will also include meetings with
representatives of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of
Planning, Development and Reform, Ministry of Water and Power,
Ministry of National Food Security and Research.
The Belarusian delegation will visit the National Agricultural
Research Center and get familiar with a number of Pakistani
agricultural companies.
Apart from MPs, the Belarusian delegation will comprise
representatives of the government bodies and businessmen.
The first Belarusian-Pakistani agricultural forum will take
place during the visit.
Taking part in the event will be some 50-100 representatives
of Pakistani companies and 30 Belarusian organizations. Belarusian
products will be showcased at the forum.
Chairman NA Belarus to pay visit Pakistan on April 10 to 12
ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Chairman of the House of