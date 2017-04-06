Chairman NA Belarus to pay visit Pakistan on April 10 to 12

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Chairman of the House of

Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir

Andreichenko is set to pay an official visit to Pakistan on April

10-12.

Vladimir Andreichenko during his visit will meet with

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

a press release received here from Belarus Embassy Thursday said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives will also hold

talks with Speaker of the National Assembly Pakistan parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman of the Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

The parties are set to sign a number of documents, including

an agreement on cooperation between the House of Representatives and

the National Assembly, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation

between the Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University and the

University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The programme of the visit will also include meetings with

representatives of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of

Planning, Development and Reform, Ministry of Water and Power,

Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The Belarusian delegation will visit the National Agricultural

Research Center and get familiar with a number of Pakistani

agricultural companies.

Apart from MPs, the Belarusian delegation will comprise

representatives of the government bodies and businessmen.

The first Belarusian-Pakistani agricultural forum will take

place during the visit.

Taking part in the event will be some 50-100 representatives

of Pakistani companies and 30 Belarusian organizations. Belarusian

products will be showcased at the forum.