BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP)::Chairman China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) Guo Wenqing called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM Nadeem Babar and Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gillani were present during the meeting.