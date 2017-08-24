Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan visits LOC in Chakothi sector

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Jordan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Frihat along
with his delegation, visited line of control (LOC) in Chakothi
sector on Thursday.
The delegation was briefed about the situation along the
LOC and ceasefire violations by Indian forces, causing loss
of precious civilian lives along the LOC and damage to the
properties of peace-loving populace.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt General Nadeem Raza,
accompanied the visiting delegation.