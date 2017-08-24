Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan visits LOC in Chakothi sector

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jordan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Frihat along

with his delegation, visited line of control (LOC) in Chakothi

sector on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed about the situation along the

LOC and ceasefire violations by Indian forces, causing loss

of precious civilian lives along the LOC and damage to the

properties of peace-loving populace.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt General Nadeem Raza,

accompanied the visiting delegation.