Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 22 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jordan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Fraihat

called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

at GHQ on Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest, including strengthening of

bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two

brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting,

according to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s

achievements in fight against terrorism and continued

efforts for peace and stability in the region.