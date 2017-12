Chairman JCSC participates in MANAMA dialogue

RAWALPINDI, Dec 10 (APP):General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman JCS Committee participated in MANAMA Dialogue at Bahrain.

During the event Chairman delivered a talk on “International Campaign Against Terrorism”, says an ISPR press release.

Chairman also held bilateral meetings with various civil and military leadership participating in the event as well as that of Bahrain including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.