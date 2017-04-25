Chairman JCSC appreciates high professional standards of Army Strategic Command Force

RAWALPINDI, April 25 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(JCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday appreciated the high professional and training standards achieved by Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC).

Chairman JCSC reposed full confidence in Command and Control System and security of the organization during his visit to ASFC Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness and training aspects by Commander ASFC.

During the visit to the ASFC Headquarters, the Chairman JCSC was

accompanied by Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. Gen Mazhar Jamil, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

On arrival at ASFC, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commander ASFC Lt Gen Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain.