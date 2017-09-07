Chairman JCS attends 2017 Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference in Canada

RAWALPINDI, Sep 7 (APP): Chairman Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) Committee,

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat attended 2017 Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference at Victoria, Canada.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here on Thursday, the Conference titled: “The Future Security Environment, Challenges, Complexity and Cooperation” was held from September 4-6.

The Conference was attended by Chiefs of Defence Staff of 25 countries

from around the world.

The core areas discussed during the Conference included: ‘Trends in the

Indo-Asia Pacific, Countering and Preventing Violent Extremism and Peace Support Operations.’

During the discussion on ‘Trends in Indo-Asia Pacific’, three major

concerns: Demography, Water Security and Climate Change were identified.

Chairman JCS highlighted the stresses being faced by Indus Water treaty

and the challenge being faced by existing mechanisms to resolve water issues.

On the sidelines of the Conference, he held bilateral meetings with

Chief of Defence Staff of seven different countries.