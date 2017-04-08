Chairman House of Representatives of Belarus to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, Vladimir Andreinchenko along with a Parliamentary Delegation will arrive here on April 10 (Monday) for a 4-days official visit.

The Chairman is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a press release said issued here

on Saturday.

The delegation will be received by Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Chairman Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs along with senior

officials of NA Secretariat.

This visit of Chairman is first ever visit of any Presiding Officer of House of Representatives of Belarus.

During the visit, the Parliamentary delegation will call on the Prime Minister, the President, the Chairman Senate, Speaker NA and the Federal Ministers.

The Speakers of both the Parliaments shall also sign the Memorandum

of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony.

Matters pertaining to enhance cooperation between the NA and House

of Representatives of Belarus and possibilities of economic cooperation

between both the countries will be discussed.

The Chairman will also address Members of Pak-Belarus Friendship

Group.

The visit of the Belarus Parliamentary delegation is intended to inject

a new vitality into the bilateral Parliamentary linkages and supplement the endeavors of government in broadening and deepening bilateral ties with Belarus.