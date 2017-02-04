PM Nawaz Sharif’s promise of benefits to poorest women being fulfilled: Marvi

KARACHI, Feb 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s promise of extending benefits to the poorest women was being fulfilled, said Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ms. Marvi Memon.

She stated that the BISP had started door to door survey for NSER

update in Thatta and Sujawal.

The door to door survey for NSER update in Thatta and Sujawal was

launched on Saturday by Sajada Nasheen Bhit Shah Syed Waqar

Hussain Latifi in presence of large number of attendees, thus highlighting the importance of National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) and mobilizing public so that they may participate and facilitate the survey.

While appreciating the commendable services of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and his team including Ms Marvi Memon for the poor, he

said Marvi was a true follower of teachings of Shah Abdul Latif

Bhitai as she has devoted her life for the welfare of poor.

While addressing the audience, the Minister of State and

Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon said today we had fulfilled the promise that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made to people of Thatta when he last came here in 2013 by launching door to door survey in Thatta and Sujawal for NSER update.

The new survey was technology based and was being done on tablets

to ensure transparency and efficiency.

CEO AASA Consulting Zohair Ashir stated that over 250 staff would

be employed to cover the estimated caseload of both districts that was over 300,000 households from Thatta and Sujawal.

Training of the staff was underway in both the districts as per

plan whereas household listing would begin on February 14 followed by the door to door survey on 15th February. The process would last five months atleast.

The Chairperson added that survey teams will visit each and every

household.

All the five tehsils, 34 union councils of Thatta and four

tehsils, 29 Union Councils of Sujawal would be covered on their turn.

100% coverage of households would be ensured during door to door survey.

The whole process of door to door survey would be monitored by

BISP and Operation Review Firm.

She appreciated the youth especially women of Thatta for coming

forward and participating in the new survey.

The Chairperson urged the local government and people to

facilitate the survey teams so that BISP was able to clinch the top world position as a social safety net in terms of targeting and selection as per the directions of Prime Minister.

The Chairperson said pilot phase of survey for NSER update

was under process that would be completed by August 2017.

Desk Registration had been carried out in Haripur, Sukkur,

Naseerabad and Bahawalpur whereas door to door survey is being

conducted in remaining 12 districts of pilot phase.

National roll out would start in September 2017 and would be

completed in 2018.