Chair establish at Chicago institute to honour memory of Pakistani-American educationist

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (APP):The Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), Chicago, has launched an endowed chair established to honour the legacy of late Professor Zia Hassan, a Pakistani-American educationist who served at the Institute’s Stuart School of Business for 54 years.

It is the first time that an endowed chair has been set up in the name of a Pakistani-American professor, who devoted his entire career to Illinois Institute of Technology, starting in the late 50s when he came from Pakistan to pursue his M.S. (Industrial Engineering) degree followed by Ph.D. Rising through the ranks, he was appointed the Dean of IIT Stuart School of Business and he supervised the launch of it’s innovative M.S. degree programmes in financial markets and trading, environmental management and marketing communication. He also served as Director of

Stuart’s Ph. D. programme.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, said that Professor Hassan’s story reflects how an extraordinary leader in education can make an impact on the university student community and beyond. Tirmizi also appreciated Professor Hassan’s service to the Muslim community of greater Chicago.

IIT President Alan Cramb said that Professor Hassan’s dedication and selfless devotion to his work went a long way in making the institute stand among the finest in the United States.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty and students who paid tributes to Professor Hassan’s role in mentoring the students of IIT. They also appreciated the establishment of Professor Zia Hassan chair, saying it would attract the finest talent.