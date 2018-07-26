Ch Shafiq Anwar of PML-N wins PP-267 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq Anwar has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-267 Rahim Yar Khan-XIII by securing 42,272 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek -i- Insaf’s candidate Sajjad Ahmed stood second by getting 41,762 votes. The third position was grabbed by Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians with 9,560 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 59.30%.