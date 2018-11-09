National Ch Sarwar visits Iqbal’s mausoleum November 9, 2018 279 Facebook Twitter APP09-09 LAHORE: November 09 - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offering Fateha after laying floral wreath on the grave to mark 141st birth anniversary of Poet of Nation Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Rana Imran LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday visited the mausoleum of of the Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath at the grave.