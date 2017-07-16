RAWALPINDI, July 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Sunday visited the residence of late senior journalist
Asghar Shad and offered Fateha for his departed soul.
While talking to deceased family members, he said that Asghar
Shad was a professional journalist who had good repute in the
profession due to his credibility and integrity.
Ch Nisar said that Asghar Shad truly followed the journalistic
ethics and values throughout his life.
Ch Nisar visits late Asghar Shad’s residence, offers Fateha
RAWALPINDI, July 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar