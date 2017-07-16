Ch Nisar visits late Asghar Shad’s residence, offers Fateha

RAWALPINDI, July 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Sunday visited the residence of late senior journalist

Asghar Shad and offered Fateha for his departed soul.

While talking to deceased family members, he said that Asghar

Shad was a professional journalist who had good repute in the

profession due to his credibility and integrity.

Ch Nisar said that Asghar Shad truly followed the journalistic

ethics and values throughout his life.