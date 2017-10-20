LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.
PML-N sources said, both the leaders discussed current political situation and other important issues.
Chief Minister said on the occasion, the provincial government was making efforts for the prosperity, progress and development of Punjab province.
Ch Nisar meets Shehbaz Sharif
LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.