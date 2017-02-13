Ch Nisar grieved over martyrdom of three FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday expressed his profound grief and agony on the martyrdom of three FC personnel as a result of a mine blast in South Waziristan Agency.

In a statement, he sympathized with the families of the martyred and lauded the sacrifices being rendered by the FC personnel.

He expresses his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.