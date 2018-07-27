Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed of PML-N wins NA-90 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Hamid Hameed has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-90 Sargodha-III by securing 93,948 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nadia Aziz of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf stood second by securing 85,220 votes and Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi grabbed third position with 21,352 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.97%.