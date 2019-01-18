Ch Ghulam Hussain, Abuzar Bukhari, Raja Haroon Nazir call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain, Abuzar Bukhari and Raja Haroon Nazir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistants to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Durrani were also present.

During the meeting, views and proposals for the promotion of textile sector and the augmentation of exports, were exchanged.