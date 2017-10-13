CGS UK Army calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP):Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter arrived on a

two-day official visit to Pakistan and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General

Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ). Matters of mutual interest

including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between

the two armies were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued

by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan

Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for

peace and stability in the region. He said that UK greatly appreciated

Pakistan’s sacrifices in this regard.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CGS UK Army, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A

smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to

him.

The visiting dignitary will address participants of National Security and War

Course