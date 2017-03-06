Census to be held on time: Muhammad Zubair

KARACHI, Mar 6 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has said that the census would be held on time and that any reservations regarding the process would be addressed.

He was talking to media representatives at the Governor House here on Monday.

The Governor also appealed to the people to extend full cooperation in the census exercise so that equitable distribution of resources could be ensured.

The census, he further pointed out, would also contribute towards the resolution of the problems of the people.

Zubair lauded the sacrifices rendered by the personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) towards the ongoing operation in the metropolis and added that the operation would continue till the restoration of law and order and elimination of terrorists.

He said that as a result of the ongoing operation there is 80 percent reduction of serious crimes in the city.

The Governor was of the view that the street crimes would also be controlled soon and that all out efforts would continue for a lasting peace in the province.

He was optimistic that the energy crisis would be resolved by 2018 as the government is paying full attention towards the energy sector.

Zubair said that in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) priority accorded to the energy sector. Under CPEC seven energy projects have been initiated in Sindh.

He said that two projects of generating energy from coal have been initiated in Thar. Another two projects of 1,320 MW are under construction at Port Qasim here with the Chinese collaboration.

The Governor also pointed out that K-Electric had been acquired by Shanghai Power of China.

He said that he would soon undertake visit of all the districts in the province of Sindh.

Zubair said that during a month’s time he has established contacts with all the political parties so as to put the province on the path of progress and development.

He said that he has also met with industrialists and businessmen, listened to their problems and assured every possible facility as this would also contribute towards generating employment opportunities.

Governor said that Karachi is economic and commercial hub of the country and its progress would benefit the entire country.