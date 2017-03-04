Census coordination meeting held at Mangla

RAWALPINDI, Mar 4 (APP): A coordination meeting for Army support

during the upcoming 6th housing and population census was held on Saturday at Mangla.

According to Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR), Lt. Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, Corps Commander Mangla,

representatives of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and civil

administration attended the meeting.

Participants jointly reviewed the preparations for

successful conduct of the census and expressed their satisfaction

over the status of preparations.

Corps Commandrer Mangla assured the participants of

full assistance by the Army as per directives from Chief of Army

Staff (COAS) for smooth conduct of the census process.

Around 200,000 soldiers and officers of Pakistan

Army will by assisting the civil authorities to conduct the National

Housing and Population census across the country.