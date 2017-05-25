Census a harbinger of socio-economic change: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 25 ( APP) Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb

said on Thursday that the completion of the process of census after

a long interval of 19 years would prove to be a harbinger

of socio-economic change in the country as it would open up new

avenues of sound planning for the well being and prosperity of

the people, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.

In a statement issued here she said “The successful

completion of this national obligation is a great achievement

and I congratulate and pay tributes to Ishaq Dar and his team

for their unswerving commitment; all those institutions who

played their role in the completion of this process; all the

teachers and security personnel who through their untiring efforts

and hard work made it possible and the entire nation which

support this exercise.”

Marriyum said that on this occasion the entire nation was

praying for those martyrs who sacrificed their lives to make sure

that the Census was held in a peaceful environment.