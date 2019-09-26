Cementing Pak-Turkish media cooperation imperative to portray true image of Islam: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said strengthening media cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey was imperative to portray the true image of Islam globally.

“It is crucial to remove misconceptions about our great religion in line with the discussion held between three leaders of the Muslim world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she added.

The special assistant was talking to Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul, who called on her here.