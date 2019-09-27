Cement export declines 13pc to $42.150m: PBS

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):The export of cement from the country during the first two months of current financial year 2019-20 witnessed decline of 13.16 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last Year.

The cement export from the country was recorded at $42.150 million during July-August (2019-20) as against the export of $ 48.537 million during July-August (2018-19), showing negative growth of 13.16 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

In terms of quantity, the exports of the cement also decreased by 11.04 percent from 985,076 metric tons to 1,107,358 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed decline of 39.27 percent during the month of August 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The cement export in August 2019 was recorded at $ 16.745 million against the export of $27.572 million in August 2018, the PBS data revealed.