Celebration of voters’ day means to highlight importance of vote

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said celebration of voters means to highlight the importance of vote as it had a great role for making civilised and developed societies and moving them forward on the path of development.

All citizen should have the right to vote, and in this regard, hurdles must be removed, he said this while talking to PTV.

The minister said it was the responsibility of all of us to provide standard information to the voters. To a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to hold the next general elections in time.