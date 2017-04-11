Celebrated singer Humera Channa to perform on April 14

KARACHI, April 11 (APP): Presidential award-winning and celebrated

singer Humera Channa will perform on April 14 at Arts Council

of Pakistan Karachi.

She will be part of the monthly musical programme “Baithak” of the

Arts Council.The programme will start at 8 p.m. at its auditorium, said a communiqué on Tuesday.

The council invites a famous singer in the programme every month.

Ishtiaque Bashir and Salman Alvi have also performed.

Baithak, has been commenced at arts council to provide a entertaining

platform to the members of arts council.