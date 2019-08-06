CDWP clears 15 projects of Rs 32.5 bn

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Tuesday approved 12 projects worth Rs.14.5 billion and recommended 03 projects worth Rs.18 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments.

Projects related to Energy, Information Technology, Water Resources, Health, Information Technology, Science & Technology, Physical Planning & Housing, Transport & Communications, Nutrition and Food & Agriculture were presented in the meeting.