CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs 806.2 mln

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved four projects worth Rs806.202 million whereas referred two projects valuing Rs7,404.567 million to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further approval.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, members and senior officials from federal and provincial governments.

The projects presented for approval in the meeting related to water resources, health, physical planning and housing.

In water resources sector, Water Resources Division presented Kachhi Canal Project about which the minister said the project will irrigate millions of acres of land in District Dera Bugti, Balochistan, besides providing water for agriculture.