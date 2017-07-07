CDWP approves 178.3 billion development projects

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): The Central Development Working Party
(CDWP) on Friday approved 17 development projects worth Rs 178.3 billion,
recommending 6 mega projects for further approval to Executive
Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).
Federal Minister and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission,
Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting which was attended by officials from
different ministries and provincial governments.
The approved projects include schemes in transport,
communications, energy, water resources, information technology,
higher education, physical planning, housing, health and governance
sectors.
CDWP has given go ahead to Right Bank Outfall Drain I, II and
III worth Rs 17.5, Rs 61.9 and Rs 10.8 billion respectively. The
scheme was recommended to ECNEC for further approval.
The project was referred by ECNEC to CDWP for revision and
reconsideration. The RBOD-II project was reconsidered by the CDWP in
March 2017 wherein the financing mechanism of flood component of
RBOD-II was discussed in detail.
In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended 03
mega projects of worth Rs 43.2 billion to ECNEC.
CDWP recommended CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic
Cooperation) Corridor Development Investment Program Tranche-I
Projects to ECNEC for approval.
The project is part of CAREC Corridor road network 5 and 6
which connects Pakistan up north to China and west through
Afghanistan respectively.
The 24.7 billion Asian Development Bank financed project
envisages improving 208 km of N-55 road in three sections including
Petaro to Sehwan Section dualization, 128 km, Ratodero to Shikarpur
Section dualization, 44 km, including construction of 2 km bypass at
Lakhi town to avoid huge cost of land and impacts of resettlements
and rehabilitation of existing dual carriageway from DarraAdamKhel
to Peshawar Section, 36 km.
The second project approved including construction of Shaheed
Benazir Bhtto Bridge over Indus with Guide Banks linking N-5 with
N-55 including approach roads worth Rs 9.8 billion.
The revised project envisages construction of 1.2 km and 11.9
meter wide two lanes single carriageway bridge across River Indus,
connecting district Ranjanpur (Mithankot), located on the National
Highway (N-55) with district Rahim Yar Khan (Chachran), located on
the National Highway (N-5).
The scope of work also includes construction of 7.3 m wide 30
km approach roads, two canal bridges, one railway overhead bridge,
river training works, shifting of utilities, guide banks,
embankments, raising of marginal bunds, drainage, erosion works
alongwith allied structures and acquisition of land.
In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended Rs 8.6
billion project of construction of Chitral – GarainChashma – Doraha
Pass Road (82.5 km) to Ecnec for further approval.
The project envisages construction, rehabilitation,
improvement and widening of existing 82.5 km and 3.65 meter wide
road to a width of 7.3 meter of Chitral – GaramChashma to Doraha
Pass.
The scope of work also includes elimination of major causeways
to have all weather road, construction of 10 km new road on other
side of Lutkho River for tourist activities with allied facilities
& stretches. The project has been taken-up as a result of
announcement of the Prime Minister during his recent visit to
Chitral.
