CDWP approves 178.3 billion development projects

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): The Central Development Working Party

(CDWP) on Friday approved 17 development projects worth Rs 178.3 billion,

recommending 6 mega projects for further approval to Executive

Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Federal Minister and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission,

Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting which was attended by officials from

different ministries and provincial governments.

The approved projects include schemes in transport,

communications, energy, water resources, information technology,

higher education, physical planning, housing, health and governance

sectors.

CDWP has given go ahead to Right Bank Outfall Drain I, II and

III worth Rs 17.5, Rs 61.9 and Rs 10.8 billion respectively. The

scheme was recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

The project was referred by ECNEC to CDWP for revision and

reconsideration. The RBOD-II project was reconsidered by the CDWP in

March 2017 wherein the financing mechanism of flood component of

RBOD-II was discussed in detail.

In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended 03

mega projects of worth Rs 43.2 billion to ECNEC.

CDWP recommended CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic

Cooperation) Corridor Development Investment Program Tranche-I

Projects to ECNEC for approval.

The project is part of CAREC Corridor road network 5 and 6

which connects Pakistan up north to China and west through

Afghanistan respectively.

The 24.7 billion Asian Development Bank financed project

envisages improving 208 km of N-55 road in three sections including

Petaro to Sehwan Section dualization, 128 km, Ratodero to Shikarpur

Section dualization, 44 km, including construction of 2 km bypass at

Lakhi town to avoid huge cost of land and impacts of resettlements

and rehabilitation of existing dual carriageway from DarraAdamKhel

to Peshawar Section, 36 km.

The second project approved including construction of Shaheed

Benazir Bhtto Bridge over Indus with Guide Banks linking N-5 with

N-55 including approach roads worth Rs 9.8 billion.

The revised project envisages construction of 1.2 km and 11.9

meter wide two lanes single carriageway bridge across River Indus,

connecting district Ranjanpur (Mithankot), located on the National

Highway (N-55) with district Rahim Yar Khan (Chachran), located on

the National Highway (N-5).

The scope of work also includes construction of 7.3 m wide 30

km approach roads, two canal bridges, one railway overhead bridge,

river training works, shifting of utilities, guide banks,

embankments, raising of marginal bunds, drainage, erosion works

alongwith allied structures and acquisition of land.

In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended Rs 8.6

billion project of construction of Chitral – GarainChashma – Doraha

Pass Road (82.5 km) to Ecnec for further approval.

The project envisages construction, rehabilitation,

improvement and widening of existing 82.5 km and 3.65 meter wide

road to a width of 7.3 meter of Chitral – GaramChashma to Doraha

Pass.

The scope of work also includes elimination of major causeways

to have all weather road, construction of 10 km new road on other

side of Lutkho River for tourist activities with allied facilities

& stretches. The project has been taken-up as a result of

announcement of the Prime Minister during his recent visit to

Chitral.