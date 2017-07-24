CDWP approves 15 projects worth Rs 99.4 billion

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): The Central Development Working
Party (CDWP) on Monday approved 15 projects worth Rs 99.2 billion
of education, transport & communication, water & power, health
& physical planning and housing sectors.
The CDWP, which met with Minister for Planning, Development
and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal in the chair, also recommended five projects
in energy, transport, communication, physical planning and housing
to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council
(ECNEC) for approval.
The meeting was attended by Planning Commission’s Secretary
Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and senior officers of the ministries concerned
and provincial governments.
In the energy sector, the CDWP recommended a project worth
Rs 8.4 billion to the ECNEC. The project envisaging a new 200 KV
single circuit (SDT) twin bundle rail conductor transmission line,
is proposed to be constructed from Guddu to Sibbi via Shikarpur and
Uch power plants. It will serve as a substitute to the existing
PC Pole transmission line which has deteriorated due to completion
of its useful life.
The CDWP also approved two health sector projects worth
Rs 4.7 billion to build Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine,
Oncology and Radiotherapy (GINOR) at the cost of Rs 2.3 billion
and Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (GINUM)
costing Rs 2.39 billion. The projects will help provide preventive as
well as curative care to cancer patients of the areas.
Two projects of physical planning and housing sector were also
approved in the meeting, including Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan
worth Rs 36.117 billion sponsored by the Government of Sindh, and
Water Distribution Network for Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments
worth Rs 880.50 million. The minister directed that the projects
should be completed by December this year.
The CDWP approved four projects of transport & communication
sector worth Rs 43.8 billion, which also include rehabilitation /
upgradation and widening of Quetta-Dadher Section of N-65
worth Rs 7.3 billion. The project will help increase inter-provincial
access in Sindh and linking its some major cities with the rest of
the country, and thus play a key role in its economic development.
The CDWP also approved construction, rehabilitation, improvement
and widening of 47.93 km Kalash Valley Road at a cost of Rs 4.7
billion. The project, which has been taken up as per announcement of
the prime minister during his visit to Chitral, will help promote
tourism.
The CDWP also accorded approval to procurement and manufacturing
of 830 high capacity bogie freight wagons and 250 passenger coaches
worth Rs 31.1 billion. These passenger coaches fitted with modern
bogies will be able to run at the design speed of 160 km per hour.
Three projects falling under the governance section worth Rs 1.65
billion were approved. These include Sustainable Development Goals
Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a cost of Rs 600 million and
Institutional Strengthening & Efficiency Enhancement of Planning
Commission with a cost of Rs 350 million. The latter project will
assist in enhancing the capacity and performance of regular staff
through incentive schemes by selecting the best official and to
accommodate increased level of manpower hired under CPEC and Vision
2025.
The third approved project of Monitoring of PSDP Financed
Project at the cost of Rs 700 million aims to improve and expand
the existing monitoring system in the projects wing and to
undertake external monitoring of development projects to ensure that
the investments made in the public sector are being put to effective
use as planned.
The CDWP deferred National Pesticide Residues Monitoring System
in Pakistan worth Rs 739 million. The central idea is to establish a
comprehensive pesticide residue monitoring system at national and
provincial levels so as to provide safe food to the people and meeting
international standards as per ISO 17025 for the country’s exports
target in consultation with provinces and other stakeholders.
It also approved Rs 2.9 billion Science Talent Farming Scheme
for Undergraduate Programme in the education sector. The project aims to groom and capacity building of young students in natural sciences and mathematics. It main theme is that the scholars, who have aptitude towards science and are outstanding in their studies, could be
productive scientists for future by developing critical things instead
of rote learning.
The minister instructed officials of the Higher Education
Commission to ensure consolidation of resources.
CDWP approves 15 projects worth Rs 99.4 billion
ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): The Central Development Working