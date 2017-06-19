CDNS achieves Rs 188 bln upto June 13

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP):Central Directorate of National

Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs 188 billion savings till mid of last

months of final quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to June

13, 2016-17.

The target for the year 2016-17 was Rs 228 billion, while the

Directorate managed to achieve Rs 218 billion for the previous

fiscal year, a CDNS official told APP here on Monday.

He said the CDNS had notified similar profit rates for various

saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widow

and pensioners, which had been unchanged from June 1, 2017.

“The consistency in previous rates was made in the backdrop of

current market scenario and in accordance with the government’s

policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the

investors of National Savings”, he said.

He said as per notification issued by the federal government,

the rates for Defense Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate

and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had

been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent,

6.54 percent and 3.95 percent respectively.

The official said the profit rate of return for specialized

savings schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners’

Benefit Account had also been revised up and fixed at 9.36 percent

to provide safety net to specialized segments of the society.

The CDNS had launched its modernization plan in collaboration

with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for

facilitating the customers,he said.