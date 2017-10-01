CDNS achieved Rs 50 billion target by Sep,30

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): The Central Directorate of National
Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs 50 billion in first quarter of
current fiscal year from July, 1 to September 30, 2017-18.
The CDNS has set Rs.250 billion net target for fiscal year
(2017-18),senior official of CDNS told APP here.
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) had
achieved the revised target of Rs 228 billion set for the financial
year 2016-17 by June 30, this year.
He said the CDNS had notified similar profit rates for various
saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widow
and pensioners, which had been unchanged from June 1, 2017.
“The consistency in previous rates was made in the backdrop of
current market scenario and in accordance with the government’s
policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the
investors of National Savings”, he said.
He said as per notification issued by the federal government,
the rates for Defense Savings Certificate,Special Saving Certificate
and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had
been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent,
6.54 percent and 3.95 percent respectively.
The official said the profit rate of return for specialized
savings schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners’
Benefit Account had also been revised up and fixed at 9.36 percent
to provide safety net to specialized segments of the society.
The CDNS had launched its modernization plan in collaboration
with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for
facilitating the customers,he said.
