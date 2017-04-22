CDA suspends 8 officials for illegally occupying accommodation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA)

has suspended the services of eight 8 officials for illegally

occupying government accommodations.

These officials had been occupying government accommodations

without entitlement and legal status.

Under the regulation 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulation

1992, services these employees have been placed under suspension

with immediate effect and until further order on account of their

misconduct in term of Clause 16, Chapter IX of Accommodation

Allocation Rules – 2002.

Member Administration, CDA Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has said

that present CDA Administration was trying to bring administrative

reforms in the Authority under relevant rules.

Allotment of government accommodation to CDA Employees will

be made under established norms and procedures, he added.

The employees, whose services have been placed under suspension

included Muhammad Azhar Mehmood (Foreman, Water Supply Directorate),

Haqnawaz (Foreman, Water Supply Directorate), Muhammad Arshad Sami

Ullah (Wireless Operator, E&DM), Naseer Ahmed (Driver, Water Supply

Directorate), Gulzar Bibi (Khakrob, Sanitation Directorate),

Muhammad Ayaz (Security Guard, DMA), Azhar Ali (Farsh, Maintenance

Directorate) and Dilfraz Khan (Naib Qasid, WQCC).