CDA accelerates action against illegal housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Authority has further accelerated the action against illegal housing schemes.

All concerned formations of the Authority are acting upon a coordinated strategy to ensure enforcement of CDA’s

prevailing rules in this regard. In this connection, a comprehensive media campaign is being launched to warn the general public about these illegally operating housing societies in different zones of Islamabad.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting at

CDA Headquarters to review the progress of Building Control Directorates. Senior officers of the Building Control

Directorates and Planning Wing were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, meeting was informed that strict action is being taken against illegal housing schemes / societies. In this regard, the meeting was informed that CDA has declared all phases of Ghori Town Housing society

in zone IV and Zone V as an illegal housing society. A public notice in this regard has been published in leading

newspapers which states that as per CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 and Modalities and

procedures framed under ICT (Zoning) Regulation (Ghori Town (all phases) launched in Zone-IV and Zone V of

the ICT by Raja Ali Akber and Company and Abdur Rehman Associates on Islamabad / Highway and Lehtrar Road

are illegal housing schemes being advertised and marketed without any approval from CDA.

The sponsors of the illegal and unauthorized Ghori Town (all phases) scheme have not provided land/plots for parks, playgrounds, open spaces, schools, mosques, dispensaries, health centers, graveyard, public amenty plots as per the Land Use Standards prescribed in the ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 and the Modalities and Procedures framed there under.

Moreover, they have failed to developed utility infrastructure network i.e, water supply network, sewerage

network with Sewerage Treatment Plant, Drainage Network, etc. in Ghori Town (all phases) up to standard creating

environmental hazards, not only for the residents of unauthorized Ghori Town (all phases) but the entire surrounding area / zone. Furthermore, these societies have been cheating the general public and minting money at the cost of the health and safety of the general public.

The meeting was further briefed about the public notice that residential buildings/plazas/commercial buildings in

the illegal scheme of Ghouri Town (all phases) are being constructed without obtaining approval of building plans from

CDA which is alarming and a potential threat to life and property of the residents as Islamabad Building Control Regulations 2005 are not being adhered to.

The meeting was also told that General public is hereby warned / cautioned in their own interest to refrain from

making any booking/sale/purchase of plots /. Departments including IESCO, SNGPL, and PTCL have also stopped

connections to the building structures, residential or commercial buildings constructed without approval of CDA.

The sponsors / management of the unauthorized Ghori Town scheme (all phases) i.e. Raja Ali Akber & Company

and Abudr Rehman Associates have been also warned to refrain from advertisement / booking / allotment / transfer

/ marketing of plots / land in the illegal scheme and stop construction activity in the illegal housing scheme immediately.

In case of failure, strict punitive action would be initiated against the sponsors of the illegal scheme under CDA

ordinance 1960 and ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992.

