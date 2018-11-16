ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in a study urged the gas transmission and distribution companies, to improve their network for an efficient Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas
(RLNG) handling.
CCP urges gas transmission, distribution companies to improve network ,efficiency
ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in a study urged the gas transmission and distribution companies, to improve their network for an efficient Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas