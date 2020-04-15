CCOE directs power division to work for further reforms in sector

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Wednesday directed power division to submit a formal summary to the committee containing proposals for further reforms in the sector’s governance structure.

The meeting was held here presided over by minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Secretary Power Division briefed the committee about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last CCOE meeting.

Members of the CCOE including Ministers for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawodd, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and officials from the Power Division and NEPRA were also present in the meeting.

The committee noted the position and directed that the measures approved by the committee may be implemented as per the timelines.

Power Division also briefed the meeting on various actions taken to improve the governance in the power sector.

The committee would reconvene on April 17, to take up remaining agenda items pertaining to competitive markets for electricity and impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the energy sector.