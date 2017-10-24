CCI chairman to be appointed soon: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on Tuesday assured the Senate that vacant post of the Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) would be filled soon.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Sirajul Haq about vacant post of the Chairman, he said former chairman

Maulana Muhammad Khan Sheerani had already completed his three years term and a new chairman would be appointed shortly.