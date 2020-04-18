CC meeting via video-link held at CM office

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP):On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and in order to prevent coronavirus pandemic, a video-link meeting of cabinet committee was held at chief minister office on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the treatment facilities being provided to coronavirus affected patients and the measures taken by the government for extending lockdown in the province. The meeting also reviewed the progress of availability and procurement of PPEs for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The participants of the meeting were briefed that 78 new coronavirus cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. The number of patients have reached to 3465 in Punjab whereas one corona patient reportedly died during the last 24 hours. Approximately 3700 corona tests have been conducting during the last 24 hours. The meeting was briefed that test have been conducted on approximately 53 thousand people, so far.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that doctors’ problems would be solved on priority basis. He said negotiation with the doctors was beneficial. He said that provision of PPEs to the doctors would be ensured. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were our front line soldiers and services of health professional are commendable.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that SOPs regarding maintaining social distancing would be ensured on the wheat procurement centres. Around 15 percent wheat of Punjab has been harvested, he added and said that distribution process of gunny bags was being carried out in a transparent manner. So far, approximately 300 exports industries have been given permission to operate in Punjab. These industries have been strictly asked to follow the SOPs.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that coronavirus patients were being looked after in an effective manner. Tests of passengers arriving from abroad would be conducted by keeping them in a quarantine centres. Social distancing was the only way to prevent from coronavirus. Quarantine centres and isolation wards were timely established due to the effective measures taken by the Punjab government.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, Finance Secretary, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Information Secretary, military official and other concerned office were attended the meeting through video-link from CM office. Whereas, Senior Member Board of Revenue, ACS (Home), CEO Urban Unit, Secretary Local Government and Community Development, DG PDMA, Secretary P&D, Secretary Labour, Secretary Industries, Secretary Food, Agriculture Secretary and Chairman PITB participated the meeting through video-link.