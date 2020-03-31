Catherine Rodriguez asks Lahorites to ‘stay home’

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP)::United States (US) Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has urged people to follow instructions of the government of Pakistan regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in order to defeat the deadly virus.

In a video message here on Tuesday, she asked people to follow the government recommendations of staying home, practising social distancing and washing hands for at least 20 seconds to flat the curve, adding that they all practised them at the consulate in Lahore.

The Government of Pakistan has been faced with the COVID-19 pandemic like other countries, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) had asked people to stay home, ensure social distancing of at least two meters and wash hands for 20 seconds to ward off the virus.

Katherine Rodriguez called upon people to stay home for the sake of themselves and their families as it was the best possible solution to overcome the deadly enemy like the COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate and it attacks people of all ages, races, socio-economic classes. There is nothing out there worth risking your life and the lives of your dear ones,” the diplomat urged people.

About the services of the doctors and paramedical staff to fight coronavirus, she hailed the courage of the medical professionals, adding “Thank you for doing for what you are doing!”