Casualties from cluster munitions doubled in 2016: UN-backed report

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 3 (APP): The number of casualties caused by cluster

munitions in 2016 was more than double that recorded the previous year, according to a United Nations-backed civil society report.

The annual monitoring report released at the UN Office at Geneva by the

Cluster Munition Coalition revealed that the use of cluster munitions in war-torn Syria and Yemen has caused even more civilian casualties. Moreover, in those two countries, conflict and insecurity are hampering clearance of the deadly weapons.

Of nearly 1,000 victims identified in 10 countries, almost all were from

Syria, according to the Cluster Munition Monitor 2017.