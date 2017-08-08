Cash incentives distributed among medal winners at national, international levels

PESHAWAR, Aug 8 (APP): Director General Sports Junaid Khan Tuesday
distributed cash incentives to national and international medal winners in different games
here at Peshawar Sports Complex.
Asian Gold medal winner in Squash Mansoor Zaman, son of former legendary
Qamar Zaman was awarded Rs. 1 million while Masaud, an international Kabaddi player,
awarded Rs. 100,000 while 26 other players including Paras Ahmad who grabbed gold
medal in shot put in 2013 in the Inter-Provincial Athletic Championship in Lahore, two
bronze medals in 100m and 200m in 2013 in National Youth and Junior Athletic
Championship held in Islamabad, bronze medal in High Jump Punjab Youth Festival
Games held in Lahore in 2015 in Lahore, gold medal in in Javelin throw and bronze medal
in high jump in National Under-17 Athletic Championship held in Lahore in 2015, bronze
medals in Javelin throw and High Jump in National Junior Under-17 Athletic Championship
held in Peshawar in 2015, a silver medal in Javelin throw and bronze medal in 110m in
National Youth and Junior Athletic Championship held in Islamabad in 2016 was only
awarded Rs. 21000 for a one silver medal according to rules passed during the
departmental meeting.
Only one medal either won in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 were considered
for all other 25 athletes which is not justified at any level. A total of Rs. 1.6 million were
distributed among total 29 players. 100m gold medal and promising athlete Abid Ali,
short putter Zohaib Khan, Rehman, Yasin, Shedad and Anis Afridi won gold medal and
was awarded Rs. 30,000 each, Nouman, Zahid, Sajid, Aneeb, Rehman Ali, Safeer Khan,
Shoaib Khan, Paris John, Ahmad, Wajid Ali, Osama Nawaz, Paras Ahmad, Imran, Arbab
and Asif were awarded Rs. 21000 in account of silver medal while Tauseeb, Abdullah,
Shahab Khan, Ihsan Raza, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan were given Rs. 15000 each for
winning bronze medal.
Speaking on this occasion, Jnaid Khan assured the players that the
notification issued by the sports department would be revised soon and all those who
won gold, silver and bronze medal in different categories of the athletics would be
awarded cash prize accordingly.
He also assured the players that they would be encouraged in future as
well on the part of the Directorate of Sports. He also congratulated former Pakistan No.
1 Mansoor Zaman, once world no. 15 for rendering services for achieving name and
fame for the motherland.
In spite of the fact that the world No 15 from Peshawar Mansoor thanked
the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak for
announcing Rs. 1 million cash reward of winning the Asian Junior World Championship.
A former Asian Junior Champion Mansoor admitted that his opponent was
ranked much higher than and termed this encouragement very vital for the players to
come up at national and international levels.
He said good talent is there. The son of former World Champion Qamar
Zaman said that in international squash there was always a big possibility of upsets so no
one can rule out his chances of beating the higher-rated and more experienced players.
The left-handed Mansoor urged upon the squash players to continue their
hard work if want to show their skills at national and international levels. There is very
tough competition and without hard work no one could achieve the desired result,
Mansoor concluding.
Former World Champion Qamar Zaman also lauded Chief Minister KP for
giving cash incentives to the players who won medals at national and international levels.
At the end, DG Sports Junaid Khan distributed cash prizes among all 29
players who won medals at National Junior, National Senior, and International levels.
Cash incentives distributed among medal winners at national, international levels
PESHAWAR, Aug 8 (APP): Director General Sports Junaid Khan Tuesday