Cash incentives distributed among medal winners at national, international levels

PESHAWAR, Aug 8 (APP): Director General Sports Junaid Khan Tuesday

distributed cash incentives to national and international medal winners in different games

here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Asian Gold medal winner in Squash Mansoor Zaman, son of former legendary

Qamar Zaman was awarded Rs. 1 million while Masaud, an international Kabaddi player,

awarded Rs. 100,000 while 26 other players including Paras Ahmad who grabbed gold

medal in shot put in 2013 in the Inter-Provincial Athletic Championship in Lahore, two

bronze medals in 100m and 200m in 2013 in National Youth and Junior Athletic

Championship held in Islamabad, bronze medal in High Jump Punjab Youth Festival

Games held in Lahore in 2015 in Lahore, gold medal in in Javelin throw and bronze medal

in high jump in National Under-17 Athletic Championship held in Lahore in 2015, bronze

medals in Javelin throw and High Jump in National Junior Under-17 Athletic Championship

held in Peshawar in 2015, a silver medal in Javelin throw and bronze medal in 110m in

National Youth and Junior Athletic Championship held in Islamabad in 2016 was only

awarded Rs. 21000 for a one silver medal according to rules passed during the

departmental meeting.

Only one medal either won in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 were considered

for all other 25 athletes which is not justified at any level. A total of Rs. 1.6 million were

distributed among total 29 players. 100m gold medal and promising athlete Abid Ali,

short putter Zohaib Khan, Rehman, Yasin, Shedad and Anis Afridi won gold medal and

was awarded Rs. 30,000 each, Nouman, Zahid, Sajid, Aneeb, Rehman Ali, Safeer Khan,

Shoaib Khan, Paris John, Ahmad, Wajid Ali, Osama Nawaz, Paras Ahmad, Imran, Arbab

and Asif were awarded Rs. 21000 in account of silver medal while Tauseeb, Abdullah,

Shahab Khan, Ihsan Raza, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan were given Rs. 15000 each for

winning bronze medal.

Speaking on this occasion, Jnaid Khan assured the players that the

notification issued by the sports department would be revised soon and all those who

won gold, silver and bronze medal in different categories of the athletics would be

awarded cash prize accordingly.

He also assured the players that they would be encouraged in future as

well on the part of the Directorate of Sports. He also congratulated former Pakistan No.

1 Mansoor Zaman, once world no. 15 for rendering services for achieving name and

fame for the motherland.

In spite of the fact that the world No 15 from Peshawar Mansoor thanked

the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak for

announcing Rs. 1 million cash reward of winning the Asian Junior World Championship.

A former Asian Junior Champion Mansoor admitted that his opponent was

ranked much higher than and termed this encouragement very vital for the players to

come up at national and international levels.

He said good talent is there. The son of former World Champion Qamar

Zaman said that in international squash there was always a big possibility of upsets so no

one can rule out his chances of beating the higher-rated and more experienced players.

The left-handed Mansoor urged upon the squash players to continue their

hard work if want to show their skills at national and international levels. There is very

tough competition and without hard work no one could achieve the desired result,

Mansoor concluding.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman also lauded Chief Minister KP for

giving cash incentives to the players who won medals at national and international levels.

At the end, DG Sports Junaid Khan distributed cash prizes among all 29

players who won medals at National Junior, National Senior, and International levels.