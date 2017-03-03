Case being prepared to prosecute Kulbashan Yadev

ISLAMABAD Mar 03 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Friday informed the Senate that a case is being prepared to prosecute Indian spy Kulbashan Yadev.

“We have prepared an FIR and a case in the process of registration to prosecute Indian state actor for involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he told the House in response to a query during Question Hour.

The Advisor said, Pakistan has shared a dossier with the UN Secretary General on the Indian involvement in internal affairs of Pakistan and in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan. “This dossier includes details about Kulbashan Yadev and his activities.”

He said the government is also examining the possibilities for sharing the dossier with other countries and international organizations.

The Advisory also informed that the dossier has been prepared based on thorough ground work and inputs from various departments. “This is very delicate and sensitive issue and requires detailed preparations and home work as it relates to direct or indirect involvement of Indian State Actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan’s view point on this issue is being accepted internationally while the government has also sent a list of questions to Indian government on this matter.

He explained that dossier is not the only route to deal this issue as actual route to settle this issue is prosecution for which the case is being prepared.

When asked if Kulbashan would also be released at some stage like Raymond Davis, the Advisor said there is no such possibility.

Answering another question, the Advisor told the House that there are 442 officers of Grade-17 to Grade-20 working at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its attached departments, corporations, subordinate offices and institutions.

He also informed the House that complaints received by Pakistani missions abroad are generally related to delays in processing of Machine Readable Passports and NADRA cards. “Such complaints are invariably forwarded to IMPASS and NADRA headquarters through their respective sections.”

He said there are only two employees are at mission in Canada who have completed their tenure and their replacements have already been selected and preparations are underway for their joining duties at the said mission.