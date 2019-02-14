CAS open golf championship starts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) open golf championship Thursday kick-started at Airmen Golf Course and Recreational Park, Pakistan Air Force Base Korangi Creek, featuring around 350 leading golfers from all over the country.

Air Vice Marshal Chaudhry Ahsan Rafiq, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command inaugurated the Championship by teeing off from the first hole, a press release said.