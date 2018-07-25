Caretaker PM assures Balochistan CM full cooperation in investigating Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk on Wednesday telephoned Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri and assured full cooperation by the federal government in investigating the suicide blast

that took place in Quetta this morning and claimed several lives.

The Prime Minsiter inquired about the details of the tragic incident and strongly condemned it.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and offered condolences to the

bereaved families.

At least 31 people were killed and more than 30 injured in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area.