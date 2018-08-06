Caretaker Health Minister inaugurate August round of anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, Aug 06 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Health Akbar Jan Marwat Monday said that the country has made historic achievement in polio eradication as the number of cases has dropped from 306 in 2014 to 3 in 2018

and hoped that the country will soon be out of the list of endemic countries and the menace of polio will be wiped out for good.

This he said while inaugurating August round of anti-polio campaign here Monday at a local hotel by Pakistan Paedriatic Association (APP).

Present on the occasion were Director General Health

Services KP Dr Ayub Roze, Director EPI KP Dr Akram Shah, EOC Coordinator Abid

Wazir, AD EPI Dr Taimur Shah, Team Leads UNICEF and WHO, Dr Johar and Dr Abdi

Nasir, Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team Leader N Stops Dr

Ijaz Ali Shah and President Provincial Chapter PPA Prof Dr Irshad.

Akbar Jan Marwat said that polio was an eradication

programme and unless every segment of society including media play its role in

it the disease will not be wiped out.

He played glorious tributes to the Sehat Muhafiz for doing

an outstanding job by reaching out to the target children despite many

challenges on ground and for immunizing the children with two drops of polio

vaccine which has delivered results in shape of significant drop of polio cases

in the country.

Akbar Jan Marwat assured all out support on behalf of the

caretaker provincial set up saying that polio eradication was a noble cause and

the government will continue to support it till all the children were protected

from this vaccine preventable disease and the virus circulation stops in the

region.

Earlier, EOC Coordinator Abid Wazir thanked the caretaker

government and said that PPA and media for their support and unequivocal

support for polio eradication saying that knocking out polio virus from the

country was not an easy job as the virus was communicable through human beings

yet due to the strong commitment of the government.

He said that PPA has a key role in sensitization and

mobilization of community for vaccination as the community trusts them and

urged them to create demand for vaccination in the community.

Coordinator EOC said that polio programme cannot start from

the scratch as it went a long way and it will either succeed or fail adding

that EOC KP will increase its coordination with PPA and media as they are the

two major stakeholders of the programme.

He asked PPA to nominate a crises communication focal point

for PEI who is trained and ready to interact with media in case of any issues

or crises that are linked to vaccination and added that PPA should arrange

orientation sessions for the undergraduates on PEI and public health

interventions as they will be the future doctors and will be interacting with

the community.

Director EPI KP Dr Akram Shah thanked media persons for

responsible reporting on polio and public health interventions and hoped that

media being the key public opinion maker will continue its support for polio

eradication and other essential immunization services that are provided by the

government free of cost for the welfare of children and community.

He said that 12 days measles campaign will start in the

province from October 15, next wherein 4.4 million target children will be

inoculated and asked media to promote the cause of essential immunization in a

bid to prevent children’s deaths.

Earlier, senior pediatricians including Prof Dr Irshad, Prof

Dr Hameed, Prof dr Ashfaq and Prof Dr Amin Jan Gandapur spoke at length on the

safety and efficacy of vaccines with specific focus on polio vaccine saying

that all vaccines were safe and do not cause deaths.

They said that deaths and adverse effects following

immunization were caused by human errors and not be vaccine and urged media to

be the strong advocate of polio eradication and essential immunizations as they

are the major cause of children’s deaths and can be prevented through free

vaccination services available at health facilities.

It merits mentioning here that three days’ anti-polio

campaign has started in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today with over

3.602 million target children.