Caretaker CM for improving law & order situation

LAHORE, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said that every possible step must be taken to improve law and order situation.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which in detail reviewed the election related arrangements and the situation of law & order at the office of Commissioner Rawalpindi division on Friday, says a handout issued here.

The meeting took important decisions regarding transparent and peaceful holding of general elections.

It decided to depute 12,841 police officials at more than five thousand polling stations in Rawalpindi division.

As many as 6,132 officials will perform security duty in Rawalpindi while 2,754 would be deputed in Attock district. Similarly, 1,841 police officials would be deputed in Jhelum and 2,141 police staff would perform security duties in Chakwal district.

Meanwhile, close monitoring of polling stations would be carried out through CCTV cameras and district monitoring officers would also monitor the steps taken for implementation of code of conduct of the election commission.

The meeting decided to arrange one ambulance in six kilometers radius of polling stations. Strategy was also finalized for the security of international observers, media persons and journalists coming for the coverage of the elections.

Security plan was given final shape for maintaining foolproof security of candidates taking part in the elections, especially the leading politicians. The meeting also decided to establish heat stroke centers at polling stations situated in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts keeping in view possible heat wave.

Chief Minister directed the concerned agencies to initiate immediate action for redressal of genuine complaints of political parties and candidates.

He directed the administration that provision of necessary facilities including clean drinking water, electricity and toilet should be ensured at the polling stations.

He said that arrangements should be made in advance to control any untoward situation on the polling day.

Timely presence of polling staff, polling material along with electricity and other facilities should be ensured at the polling stations.

Meanwhile, hospitals should be alerted to deal with any health emergency situation, he said.

The digital monitoring mechanism of polling stations had been constituted adding that incidents of aerial firing and fire works would not be tolerated during election campaign or election day and indiscriminate action would be taken under a policy of zero tolerance, concluded the chief minister.

Provincial Home Minister Shaukat Javed said that implementation on security plan should be ensured for the protection of important political personalities.

Special attention should also be given to the security of public places and foreigners working in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Zia Haider Rizvi said that timely provision of funds would be ensured for election related arrangements.

Provincial Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that focal person should be deputed for dealing with any emergent situation on the polling day.