LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP)::Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a great poet and philosopher in connection with the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

He laid a floral wreath on the grave of Allama Muhammad

Iqbal and offered Fateha.

He recorded his impression in the visitor’s book.

On the occasion, special prayer was also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.