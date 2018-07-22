Caretaker CM condemns blast at Dera Ismael Khan

LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Sunday strongly condemned the blast incident that took place at Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of former provincial minister of KPK Akramullah Gundapur who lost his life in the incident.He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Dr Hasan Askari said that the nation was determined to curb the menace of terrorism by standing

against it in unity. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of those who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.