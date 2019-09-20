CAREC countries move a step closer to regional energy market

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Nine countries in Central and West Asia Friday signed a historic declaration that will accelerate cross-border cooperation on energy issues and move the region a step closer to the creation of a regional energy market.

Energy ministers and leaders from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan signed the 10-point declaration at the end of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Energy Ministers’ Dialogue held in Tashkent, said an Asian Development Bank (ADB) press release received here.

